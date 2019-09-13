Frankfurt Motor Show: Cars that show us how future looks like

One of the world’s most significant international exhibitions in the automobile industry, the Frankfurt Motor Show is an annual event held in Frankfurt, Germany, under the formal name of “Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA)”.

For its latest iteration, the IAA has played host to almost all major automobile manufacturers around the world. Since everybody has jumped about the electric vehicle bandwagon, a major chunk of the display pieces showcased electric powertrains. If electric vehicles are the future of the automobile industry, how is the IAA helping us glance into the future?

Here’s how:

1. Audi replaces headlights with drones.

German automobile manufacturer Audi showcased the AI: Trail concept which is the final car in its AI concept car series. Posing as an all-electric off-roader, the AI: Trail is loaded with features which makes it look alien-like. Among the most unique features is the elimination of headlights, which are replaced by four rotorless drones. These drones fly ahead of the vehicle and illuminate its path, while also giving live feedback.

2. Hyundai enters electric racing

Among Hyundai’s multiple displays was the all-electric Veloster N ETCR, which is an electrified version of its already competing Veloster N TCR. The Korean automobile manufacturer has not revealed extensive details about the race car yet, but it is expected to compete in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and the Electric Touring Cars Championship in 2020, among others.

3. Lamborghini debuts its hybrid bull

Among the world leaders in exotic supercar manufacturing, Italian carmaker Lamborghini introduced the Sian. It is not only the company’s first hybrid production car; it is also the most powerful in the stable. It makes more than 800 horses when its 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine is combined with its electric motor, which can propel the car fast, really fast.

4. Mercedes-Benz showcases EQS concept.

Another of Germany’s top manufacturers, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest all-electric concept car, the EQS. It is the second all-electric car from the company after the EQC and is loaded to the brim with advanced technology.

5. Hyundai’s 45 EV Concept

Reviving a 45-year-old legacy, Hyundai also showcased the 45 EV concept. Based on the Pony Coupe Concept first developed by Giorgetto Giugario, it gets a sharp front end with dot-matrix lighting hidden beneath the bonnet, called ‘Kinetic Cube’. It also gets an illuminated Hyundai logo as well as a ‘45’ logo on the right side.