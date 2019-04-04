App
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford unveils Kuga SUV with a bold and sporty look

Among the new features in the Kuga are Ford’s new SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, innovative driver assistance technologies, an ergonomic and a comfortable interior.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

American carmaker Ford has officially launched the latest iteration of the SUV, Kuga in the US markets. Returning with a hybrid powertrain, the car gets more interior space along with updated equipment.

Though Ford has not stated any plans of launching the Kuga in India, the company is continuously launching updates of their current cars in the country.

2019_FORD_KUGA_SIDE_CHARGING

The Kuga has undergone a complete overhaul, in a bid to attract more people to the SUV segment. Among the new features in the Kuga are Ford’s new SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, innovative driver assistance technologies, an ergonomic and a comfortable interior.

2019_FORD_KUGA_PANORAMIC_ROOF

The SUV also features many aesthetic changes to get a bold and sporty look that is shared with the EcoSport compact SUV and all-new Edge large SUV. It features a large upper trapezoidal grille and a smaller lower grille, which is flanked by sleek headlamps. It has LED DRLs as well as stylish fog lamps.

Ford Kuga

It is also equipped with Perpendicular Parking technology, which helps drivers park in tight spaces without a lot of effort. It also has an enhanced version of the Active City Stop collision avoidance system; and Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System for optimised visibility in low light. Ford has also given the SUV a Hands-Free Liftgate and Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive.

2019_FORD_KUGA_LANE_CENTERING_ASSIST

The new Kuga offers an enhanced version of Ford’s Active City Stop collision avoidance system. This system uses sensors at the front of the vehicle to look for stationary objects in the road ahead and pre-charges the brakes if the car is approaching an object too quickly. If the driver still does not respond the system reduces engine torque and automatically applies the brakes to minimise the impact of collisions or avoid them altogether. The sensors function at speeds of up to 50 kmph.

The Kuga gets a new 1.5-litre TDCi engine in place of the current-gen 2-litre TDCi. This new engine makes 120PS of maximum power. The SUV will also get a 1.5-litre Ecoboost petrol engine in 120 PS or 150 PS front-wheel-drive form.

First Published on Apr 4, 2019 11:51 am

