Ford announces EcoSport SE, bookings start today

Ford India has announced the launch of its new Ford EcoSport SE – available in petrol and diesel variants.

In a Twitter post on March 10, the automaker announced that customers can begin booking the vehicle from today.



The petrol variant is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, while the diesel variant costs Rs 10.99 lakh.

This comes after rumours of a new EcoSport being developed with a four-wheel drive was making the rounds.

After making its debut in 2013, Ford’s flagship EcoSport made its name in the market due to its small, yet powerful engine. It is likely that the vehicle will lose its diesel variant once Bharat Stage VI norms are in full force.