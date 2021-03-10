English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Ford announces EcoSport SE, bookings start today

The petrol variant is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, while the diesel variant costs Rs 10.99 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
Ford announced that customers can begin booking the new New EcoSport from today (Image Source: Ford India/Twitter)

Ford announced that customers can begin booking the new New EcoSport from today (Image Source: Ford India/Twitter)


Ford India has announced the launch of its new Ford EcoSport SE – available in petrol and diesel variants.

In a Twitter post on March 10, the automaker announced that customers can begin booking the vehicle from today.

The petrol variant is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, while the diesel variant costs Rs 10.99 lakh.

This comes after rumours of a new EcoSport being developed with a four-wheel drive was making the rounds.

After making its debut in 2013, Ford’s flagship EcoSport made its name in the market due to its small, yet powerful engine. It is likely that the vehicle will lose its diesel variant once Bharat Stage VI norms are in full force.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #bookings #Business #Ford EcoSport SE #Ford India
first published: Mar 10, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.