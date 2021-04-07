English
Facelifted Jaguar F-Pace bookings commence; will now be available in R-Dynamic S trim

Aside from the launch in the next few weeks, Jaguar has also said that deliveries will commence from May onwards. The new SUV gets a fresh face along with updates to both the powertrain as well as tech.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

Late last year, Jaguar launched the facelifted F-Pace in the global markets and the SUV is finally making its way to India. Ahead of the launch, the company has commenced bookings for the facelifted Jaguar.

Now, aside from the launch in the next few weeks, Jaguar has also said that deliveries will commence from May onwards. The new SUV gets a fresh face along with updates to both the powertrain as well as tech.

First off, the F-Pace was available in just one Prestige trim level. This time, however, Jaguar is expected to bring in the R-Dynamic S trim which means even more kit than we had previously.

For changes, the F-Pace gets a tweaked grille and headlamps, refreshed bumpers and new bonnet that goes all the way down to the grille. The R-Dynamic pack also adds in something called a ‘Shadow Atlas’ finish to the grille, blacked out inserts on the bumpers and even black alloys. At the rear, too, there is a new sharper set of tail lamps.

On the inside, there are more changes. A new contemporary styled dashboard features an all-digital instrument cluster and a massive 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system right in the middle. It also gets new air con controls, connected car tech and a 360-degree parking camera.

Powering the new F-Pace will be an option between a 2-litre turbo-diesel and a 2-litre turbo-petrol. Transmission duties are handled by a 8-speed automatic and an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

The Jaguar F-Pace could be priced higher than the current Rs 66.07 lakh that the petrol asks for. As for competition, the F-Pace clearly rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5.
TAGS: #Auto #Jaguar #Jaguar F-PACE #Technology
first published: Apr 7, 2021 05:02 pm

