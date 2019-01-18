Explained: Are two-stroke bikes being banned?

Two-stroke engines can be considered the pioneers of modern-day motorcycling technology. The smoke-spewing, road ripping engines were small, compact and yet packed a powerful punch. Unlike the electronically aided setups of today, two-stroke engines were complete mechanical marvels. So not only was it relatively easy to maintain them, the adaptability of the engine lured many into tuning them into potent race machines. Right from the "well of death" in circuses to quarter-mile drag strips on the highway, two-stroke motorcycles have always made their presence felt.

However, the existence of these motorcycles could be in peril, if the Karnataka government has its way. It had proposed a ban on two-stroke three-wheelers from April 1, 2019. However, considering the sheer amount of auto rickshaws on the road, the deadline was extended to April 31, 2020. This was done to allow RTO officials to renew fitness certificates issued to these rickshaws.