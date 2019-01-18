App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: Are two-stroke bikes being banned?

An overview of the reports and rumours of a ban on two-stroke motorcycles.

Two-stroke engines can be considered the pioneers of modern-day motorcycling technology. The smoke-spewing, road ripping engines were small, compact and yet packed a powerful punch. Unlike the electronically aided setups of today, two-stroke engines were complete mechanical marvels. So not only was it relatively easy to maintain them, the adaptability of the engine lured many into tuning them into potent race machines. Right from the "well of death" in circuses to quarter-mile drag strips on the highway, two-stroke motorcycles have always made their presence felt.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

However, the existence of these motorcycles could be in peril, if the Karnataka government has its way. It had proposed a ban on two-stroke three-wheelers from April 1, 2019. However, considering the sheer amount of auto rickshaws on the road, the deadline was extended to April 31, 2020. This was done to allow RTO officials to renew fitness certificates issued to these rickshaws.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

At the moment, there is no ban on two-stroke motorcycles, as no Indian RTO has the authority to impose a ban on vehicles, according to a report in Zigwheels. However, with the BSVI emission norms set to be implemented soon, it might seem only logical to ban the now obsolete engines. Though many motorcycles like Yamaha RX100, RD 350, Yezdi Roadking and Jawa have been held in high regard by many automobile enthusiasts, they are in danger of being eliminated permanently due to the ever-tightening noose of emission norms, lack of spares and general ageing.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 10:15 am

