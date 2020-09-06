172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|expect-vehicle-scrappage-policy-by-october-says-nitin-gadkari-5803311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect vehicle scrappage policy by October, says Nitin Gadkari

The policy is also expected to boost demand for new vehicles in a COVID-hit economy

Moneycontrol News
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 6 confirmed that the vehicle scrappage policy is in its final stages of approval and is likely to be rolled out within a month.

Terming it as 'very important' for the auto industry revival, Gadkari told Mint the policy could even come as soon as September-end.

Gadkari also apologised for delay in the rollout, adding: “We will clear this policy with approval of the highest authorities. We are definitely going to open up this policy, which can be a win-win for Indian manufacturers.”

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

The vehicle scrappage policy aims to provide customers incentives in exchange of old vehicles, which in turn will be used in recycling clusters – ultimately cutting cost of raw materials. It is also expected to boost demand for new vehicles in a COVID-hit economy.

Highlighted that the policy could allow India to become an automotive manufacturing hub over the next five years, Gadkari asked industry stakeholders to reduce dependence on imports. He added that the Centre is looking to increase duties on certain imported parts in the near future.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Nitin Gadkari

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.