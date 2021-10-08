MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Elon Musk plans new Tesla factories, India awaits local production

Musk wants Tesla’s factories to be closer to its customers with at least one factory catering to one major continent.

Swaraj Baggonkar
October 08, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
Elon Musk.

Elon Musk.

Tesla will start scanning locations for future factories next year with a final decision likely to come up only in 2023, even as India, the fifth largest automotive market in the world, awaits a Tesla factory. Elon Musk who was talking to stockholders at Tesla’s annual meeting in Texas, US on October 7 said that investigation for new factories will commence in 2022.

“We might start scanning for location next year but I think we can do a lot with Berlin, Austin, Fremont and China. It’s a nice thing to have a factory in Europe, China and North America. We at least have factories in continents where customers of our high-volume products are located. We will start investigating new factories next year and maybe make a decision in 2023,” Musk said.

Musk wants Tesla’s factories to be closer to its customers with at least one factory catering to one major continent. While Musk did not elaborate on locations of factories for the future, several states in India have offered a red-carpet welcome to the EV-making giant to set up a facility.

Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have invited Tesla to set up a plant. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2021 on October 8, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the Government of India wants Musk to set up a vehicle factory in India rather than import vehicles from China.

“I have said this many times to Tesla, that don’t make (cars) in China and sell (them) in India. Come to India, make the cars here, sell your cars here and export from here. Whatever help is needed we are here. Indian vendors can supply all materials to Tesla,” Gadkari said.

Close

Related stories

In January 2021, Tesla registered a company in India, ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy’, which is based in Bengaluru. In August 2021, the electric vehicle giant cleared the homologation stage for all the four models/variants it had sought approval for in India, as per information shared by the Centre-controlled Vahan Sewa. Homologation is a process that certifies a particular vehicle is roadworthy after meeting all the specified criteria.

It was not immediately clear which models or variants these were but multiple test cars of Tesla have been spotted regularly on Indian roads. Model 3 and Model Y have been seen testing in India since the past several weeks.

Tesla, unofficially, has sought lowering of import duties from the Indian government even as it moves to finalise its product launch plans for the country. The company is hoping to have a cheaper price tag on its cars which is otherwise not possible due to the steep import duties.

The Model Y and Model 3 of Tesla are priced in the range of $38,700 to $41,200. Both models made up 90 percent of Tesla’s volumes in 2020.
Swaraj Baggonkar
Tags: #Auto #Business #Elon Musk #Technology #Tesla
first published: Oct 8, 2021 04:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.