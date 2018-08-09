App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors Q1 profit grows 25% to Rs 576 crore, misses estimates

A Reuters poll of four analysts had estimated net profit to come in at Rs 597 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors, the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer announced on August 9 that it posted a 25.3 percent rise in net profit in the June quarter.

The Delhi-based maker of Royal Enfield bikes posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 576.18 crore in the reporting quarter as against Rs 459.62 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

A Reuters poll of four analysts had estimated net profit to come in at Rs 597 crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew by 14.35 percent to Rs 2,534 crore during the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 2,216 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Royal Enfield saw a volume surge of 22 percent to 225,361 units during the first quarter as against 183,998 units sold in the same quarter last year.

Exports of bikes grew by 10 percent to 5,636 units.

Sales of trucks and buses under the VE Commercial Vehicles brand grew to 16,327 units, a growth of 41 percent compared to 11,583 units sold in the corresponding quarter last year.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.