Ducati teases an electric future

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati seems to have set its sights on the brewing electric war, as its CEO Claudio Domenicali said, “The future is electric, we’re not far from starting series production,” at a recent event in Spain. This could be in response to the increased interests of automobile manufacturers around the world in electric vehicles, as an alternative to fossil-fuel consuming ICEs (Internal Combustion Engine).

Domenicali himself was spotted riding an electric version of the Ducati Hypermotard. However, the converted off-roader seemed to be using a Zero FX powertrain, as per a report in Zigwheels. While this does not suggest Ducati’s collaboration with the e-bike maker, it is a sure sign that Ducati seems to be tinkering with its line-up and seems to be developing electric powertrains as well.