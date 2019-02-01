App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati teases an electric future

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati seems to have set its sights on the brewing electric war, as its CEO Claudio Domenicali said, “The future is electric, we’re not far from starting series production,” at a recent event in Spain.  This could be in response to the increased interests of automobile manufacturers around the world in electric vehicles, as an alternative to fossil-fuel consuming ICEs (Internal Combustion Engine).

Domenicali himself was spotted riding an electric version of the Ducati Hypermotard. However, the converted off-roader seemed to be using a Zero FX powertrain, as per a report in Zigwheels. While this does not suggest Ducati’s collaboration with the e-bike maker, it is a sure sign that Ducati seems to be tinkering with its line-up and seems to be developing electric powertrains as well.

Meanwhile, Ducati’s parent company Volkswagen has announced that their entire automotive group’s line-up will be electrified soon and that it will be investing heavily in the production of electric cars worldwide. This is a clear indication that the German giant is taking the advent of electric vehicles seriously and intends to be a pioneer in the same. Ducati has not announced any further details on the electric drivetrain of their bikes, though it could be speculated that a Ducati electric scooter would be the first in its line-up.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:10 pm

