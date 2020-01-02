App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datsun to introduce new sub 4-metre SUV in India; could be named Magnite

Datsun is not expected to offer a diesel powertrain as Renault will discontinue its 1.5-litre diesel unit before BSVI emission norms are implied.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Datsun Logo
Datsun Logo

Datsun could be working on a new sub-four-metre SUV to cope with its declining sales figures in recent times and it is speculated that the Japanese carmaker has chosen the name Magnite for its upcoming offering in the Indian market.

The company is expected to introduce the new car in the coming months. It is expected to be based on the upcoming Renault HBC which will make its international debut by mid-2020.

Datsun’s sub-four-metre SUV should be underpinned by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s CMF-A platform. It could also add a turbocharger to Renault’s current naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol engine which makes 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque in the Triber.

Close

Datsun is not expected to offer a diesel powertrain as Renault will discontinue its 1.5-litre diesel unit before BSVI emission norms come into effect. There is not much information about the SUV yet, but Datsun is expected to reveal further details in the following months.

related news

The company could slot the car between the price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh  (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the Hyundai Venue, the upcoming facelifted Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Auto #Datsun #Magnite #Technology #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.