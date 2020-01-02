Datsun to introduce new sub 4-metre SUV in India; could be named Magnite

Datsun could be working on a new sub-four-metre SUV to cope with its declining sales figures in recent times and it is speculated that the Japanese carmaker has chosen the name Magnite for its upcoming offering in the Indian market.

The company is expected to introduce the new car in the coming months. It is expected to be based on the upcoming Renault HBC which will make its international debut by mid-2020.

Datsun’s sub-four-metre SUV should be underpinned by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s CMF-A platform. It could also add a turbocharger to Renault’s current naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol engine which makes 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque in the Triber.

Datsun is not expected to offer a diesel powertrain as Renault will discontinue its 1.5-litre diesel unit before BSVI emission norms come into effect. There is not much information about the SUV yet, but Datsun is expected to reveal further details in the following months.