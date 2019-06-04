App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datsun Go: What has changed in the car in its 2019 version

All variants of the Go and Go+ also get traction control and ESC, ABS with EBD and brake assist, along with two airbags as standard.

Moneycontrol News
Nissan’s subsidiary Datsun has recently updated the Go hatchback and the Go+ MPV. While the cars remain aesthetically intact, they receive better safety measures and improved cabin entertainment.

The cars are now equipped with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), monitors the wheel speed, steering wheel position and lateral acceleration among others, to provide Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This is possible via various sensors which are placed on board the car.

Datsun has also equipped the cars with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. This system was previously available in only the top trims of the cars, that is T and T(O) variants. The lower variants did not get an audio system at all.

However, this time the company has installed an infotainment system as standard. This is in addition to the VDC safety system, which makes the Datsun GO and GO+ the first cars in their respective segments to get these features.

All variants of the Go and Go+ also get traction control and ESC, ABS with EBD and brake assist, along with two airbags as standard. However, both the cars have carried forward their 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 68BHP of maximum power and 104Nm of peak torque. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, which is the only option.

The Datsun Go has a base price of Rs. 3.73 lakhs.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Auto #Datsun #GO+ #Technology #trends

