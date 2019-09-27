App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citroën DS7 Crossback spied in India

Expected to be launched soon after the C5 Aircross, the DS7 Crossback will pose as a direct rival to the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Groupe PSA is set to return to India with Citroen leading the pack. After being spotted multiple times under testing, the company’s debut SUV the DS7 Crossback has been spotted yet again.

Expected to be launched soon after the C5 Aircross, the DS7 Crossback will pose as a direct rival to the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, among others. On the front, the SUV gets a large honeycomb mesh grille with LED headlamps. A pair of sleek DRLs are also present in the front and sit above the fog lamps. The test mule was spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels, and sharp creases on the front as well as the back. The rear end also sported sleek LED tail lamps which were connected by a thin chrome strip.

The company has equipped the SUV’s interiors with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, which occupies the central area and has an analogue clock above. The DS7 Crossback also gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, along with a 14-speaker FOCAL sound system, adaptive cruise control, a wireless phone charger as well as heated and powered seats. Its LED headlamps feature active adjustment, while the SUV has semi-autonomous driving and connected car technology.

Close
Citroen is expected to price the DS7 Crossback between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The company should launch the SUV after the C5 Aircross in 2020. However, it could be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo in its production-spec avatar.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Auto #Citroen #DS7 Crossback #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.