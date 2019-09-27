Citroën DS7 Crossback spied in India

Groupe PSA is set to return to India with Citroen leading the pack. After being spotted multiple times under testing, the company’s debut SUV the DS7 Crossback has been spotted yet again.

Expected to be launched soon after the C5 Aircross, the DS7 Crossback will pose as a direct rival to the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, among others. On the front, the SUV gets a large honeycomb mesh grille with LED headlamps. A pair of sleek DRLs are also present in the front and sit above the fog lamps. The test mule was spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels, and sharp creases on the front as well as the back. The rear end also sported sleek LED tail lamps which were connected by a thin chrome strip.

The company has equipped the SUV’s interiors with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, which occupies the central area and has an analogue clock above. The DS7 Crossback also gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, along with a 14-speaker FOCAL sound system, adaptive cruise control, a wireless phone charger as well as heated and powered seats. Its LED headlamps feature active adjustment, while the SUV has semi-autonomous driving and connected car technology.