you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chrysler gears up to launch 2019 Pacifica: All you need to know

While it retains its original shape and structure, it has undergone many updates and changes

American car manufacturer Chrysler is gearing up to launch the 2019 iteration of their minivan, the Pacifica. While it retains its original shape and structure, it has undergone many updates and changes.

 

The 2019 Pacifica gets a hybrid powertrain, which was introduced in 2017, along with its 3.6-litre, “Pentastar”, V6 engine. The engine makes 287BHP of peak power at 6,400 rpm. The hybrid variant has a 16-kWh battery which gives the Pacifica an all-electric range of 53 kilometres in a single charge. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and has a front engine, front wheel drive layout.

It also comes with Brake assist system, ABS with EBD and climate control as standard. It has cruise control, smart key, voice activating system and Uconnect with Radio Settings as well. It has a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It is also armed with electronic traction control.

In terms of safety, the Pacifica has five airbags in total, including airbags for the driver and passenger, as well as airbags on the periphery. It also has ISOFIX child mounts, DRLs, parking assistance and front power seats. It has a seating capacity of seven people, although the higher trims accommodate up to eight passengers including the driver. It also gets a tilt-telescopic steering wheel as standard.

Though Chrysler does not sell its cars in India as of now, it can be safely assumed that the Pacifica will be a strong contender in the minivan segment should it come to India. The Pacifica carries a base price tag of $27,200 (approximately Rs. 18.6 lakh) in the international markets.

First Published on Mar 18, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Auto #Chrysler #Pacifica #Technology #trends

