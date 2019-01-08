Car care tips for a smooth ride and long journey

When you buy a brand new car, there is no better feeling than rolling it out of the showroom watching people eye your gleaming new vehicle. However, as time passes, the car begins to show signs of deterioration and ageing which should be noticed by the driver. If not, it can lead to a malfunction or the breakdown of your beloved car. Here is a list of things to do to prevent just that:

Tyre wear & tear

Most often, people tend to overlook or forget about their tyres, which undergo the most amount of stress during a drive. Tyres continue to lose grip every time the car is used and if not replaced at regular intervals, can mean a bald tyre and a disastrous accident. Nothing is more dangerous than driving on the road with bad tyres, especially in case of emergency braking.

Brake pads

Along with tires, the next overlooked component is the brake pad. Because it is situated out of sight between the disc and the caliper, it is hard to monitor its condition. A driver may not immediately understand the extent of its wear. However, if brake pads are not checked and replaced at regular intervals, they can adversely affect the car’s braking system, sometimes leading to a complete braking failure.

Coolant and other fluids

As your car is a modern piece of advanced machinery, its cooling and other ventilation systems are equally advanced. Most cars these days have liquid cooling, fuel injection and automatic climate control as standard accessories. Though these processes are automated, their physical components need periodic maintenance and repair to keep them in good running condition.

Ensure you’re insured

Good insurance acts as a backup plan in case of the worst-case scenario. Having comprehensive coverage, which is mostly taken care of by the car dealer for the first time, can prevent a big hole from being burned in your pocket.

General physical condition

As time goes by you car will experience a lot of different weather conditions. While you enjoy the weather in your cosy, comfortable car cabin, your car bears the entire brunt of the climate. Small issues like rusting or loosening of parts can build up to a catastrophic failure, if not dealt with in time.

These are some of the things you should do to ensure your car has a healthier and longer life.