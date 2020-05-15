BS-VI Datsun Go and Go+ launched at Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 4.20 lakh

Datsun has updated the Go hatchback and the Go+ MPV to the latest emission norms and launched them at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 4.20 lakh respectively. Apart from the engine the cars get no changes.

Both cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre engine that has been upgraded to meet the current emission norms. The engine mated to the five-speed manual churns out 68 PS of power while the CVT variant produces 77 PS of power. Torque figure on both variants however stands at 104 Nm.

The feature list, too, has been carried forward from the outgoing Bharat Stage-IV model. The top-spec trim of both cars get LED DRLS, electrically adjustable OVRMs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 14-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking assist and brake assist.

Thanks to the upgrade, as we have seen in most cars, fuel efficiency has dropped marginally. The Datsun Go manual gets a mileage of 19.02 km/l while the CVT can travel at 19.59 km/l. The Datsun Go+ manual’s average is 19.02 km/l while that of the CVT is 18.57 km/l.

The Datsun Go starts at a price of Rs 3.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.25 lakh while the Go+ starts at Rs 4.20 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.70 lakh.