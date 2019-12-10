App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW Motorrad unveils specs sheet of R 18 Bobber: What does it pack?

The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with a single-disc dry slipper clutch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BMW Motorrad has officially unveiled the specifications of its upcoming bobber, the R 18. The Bavarian automobile manufacturer had unveiled the concept form in May and is expected to launch the production-spec model soon.

The motorcycle will be equipped with a 1802cc, twin-cylinder boxer air-cooled engine with oil cooling. It makes 91PS of maximum power and 158Nm of peak torque. It has an idling rpm of 950, while it redlines at 5750rpm.

BMW has also retained its overhead valve configuration, which supplements the four-valve, dual-ignition setup along with a dual camshaft layout. This mechanism is driven by the crankshaft below and this setup results in stiffer valve drive due to the need for shorter pushrods. It also gets an old-school adjusting screw in place of hydraulic tappets.

Close

The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with a single-disc dry slipper clutch. The company is also offering a reverse gear, which is driven by an electric motor.

related news

BMW Motorrad is expected to enter the R 18 into production by next year, with a launch following soon. It will be pitted against the Harley-Davidson Street Bob and the Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Technology #trends

