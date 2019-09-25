BMW launches R 1250 R and R 1250 RT Pro in India

BMW Motorrad has launched two new bikes in India - the R 1250 R and the R 1250 RT Pro. These are part of the company's roadster and tourer families respectively and are upgraded versions of their 1200cc predecessors.

Both bikes get BMW's latest 1,254cc flat-twin engine, churning out 137 PS of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The bikes also get BMW's shiftcam variable valve technology along with the company's patented telelever and paralever suspension system.

In terms of styling, the R 1250 R stays true to its naked roadster design with minimum panels over the bike while the front fender, front spoiler, tank side trim and rear panels get subtle body finishes. The pillion seat is embossed to add a little more premium-ness too it. The dash is a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

The R 1250 RT on the other hand is a sports tourer and in that gets a really wide fairing and a tall flyscreen. The instrument cluster is a mix of analogue and a 5.7-inch display. Staying true to tourers, the bike gets a lot of touring features like heated seats, tyre pressure monitors, anti-theft alarms, cruise control, dynamic ESA, etc.