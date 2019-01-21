App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW rolls out all-new X4 model in India

The all-new BMW X4 comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

German luxury carmaker BMW on January 21 launched its new X4, a sports activity coupe, in India priced up to Rs 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company is rolling out the new model locally from its Chennai-based manufacturing plant. The two diesel variants are priced at Rs 60.6 lakh and Rs 65.9 lakh, respectively, while the sole petrol trim is tagged at Rs 63.5 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).

"BMW established the sports activity vehicle (SAV) category and the latest addition to this hugely successful family is the all-new BMW X4 belonging to the sports activity coupe segment," BMW Group India President Hans-Christian Baertels said in a statement.

Its distinctive vehicle concept will be proven an instant hit in this class and will become a trend-setter, he added.

The all-new BMW X4 comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

Other features include BMW Gesture Control, wireless charging and parking assist.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 11:59 am

