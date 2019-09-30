App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli Imperiale 400 bookings commence, deliveries to start from Diwali

The Imperiale 400 takes its design inspiration from the company's Benelli-MotoBi range that was produced in the 1950. Of course, the entire look of the bike is retro but there are bits and pieces of modernity thrown in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benelli India is getting ready to launch its first retro-styled motorcycle in India, the Imperiale 400, and bookings for the bike have already begun. The company says that that deliveries will begin from the end of October.

The Imperiale 400 takes its design inspiration from the company's Benelli-MotoBi range that was produced in the 1950. Of course, the entire look of the bike is retro, but there are bits and pieces of modernity thrown in.

In terms of aesthetics, the bike gets a fairly simple retro design theme with splashes of chrome. The headlamp is a conventional round halogen unit while the instrument cluster above it is also a twin-pod analogue unit with a small digital insert. The bike also gets a split-seat setup similar to the one on the Royal Enfield bikes and a pea-shooter styled exhaust.

Close

The Imperiale gets a 374 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is also expected to confirm with the upcoming BSVI norms. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc up front and 240 mm rear disc with ABS available as standard. Suspension comes via conventional 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a dual shock absorber setup in the rear.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is available for a token amount of Rs 4,000 and can be booked at any of Benelli's dealerships or online on the dedicated Benelli Imperiale India page. Prices have not been announced yet, but expect a retail price tag around the Rs 2.5-lakh mark.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Benelli Impriale 400 #Benelli India #Technology

