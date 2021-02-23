English
Bajaj launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh

PTI
February 23, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
 
 
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of Pulsar 180 bike in the country priced at Rs 1,07,904 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 178.6 cc model gets sporty split seats, black alloy wheels, LED tail lamp, five-speed transmission gear box with telescopic anti friction bush in the front suspension and a five-way adjustable nitrox shock absorber in the rear suspension.

Currently, 20 percent of the sports biking segment is accounted for by the 180-200cc motorcycles and new Pulsar 180 will target consumers looking for a sports vehicle offering the best in technology and performance, cementing its leadership in this segment in India that has been unchallenged for the last 20 years, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
