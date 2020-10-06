Bajaj Dominar 250 prices hiked again by Rs 1,625: Check the new price

The Bajaj Dominar got its second price hike taking its ex-showroom price to Rs 1,65,715. The bike was first launched in March and has already seen on price hike of close to Rs 4,000. The new hike comparatively is a lower Rs 1,625.

The Dominar 400 had also received the same kind of treatment when it first launched. But while the 400 still sits pretty at the price it commands, the 250cc segment is far more competitive with rivals from Suzuki, Yamaha and even KTM and Husqvarna.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27 PS of power and 23.5 Nm of torque. Of course, there are no changes to the bike even aesthetically. It continues to carry an identical design to the Dominar 400.

The bike gets 43 mm upside down forks up front and a rear monoshock to handle suspension duties. Braking is handled by discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. It even gets the LED headlamp unit that its bigger sibling gets.

Other features include a split digital instrument panel, automatic headlamp on (AHO) and 17-inch alloys.

The Dominar 250’s competition comes from the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the Yamaha FZ25, KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna 250 twins – Svartpilen and Vitpilen.