Bajaj Auto does a Borosil, says will pay salary to family for 2 years, educate children of employees who die of Covid-19

Rajiv Bajaj (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)

Bajaj Auto will continue to pay salary for two years to the family of the employee who dies due Covid-19 as well as fund the education of the children of the deceased.

Company provided medical insurance will also get extended by five years for the dependents, the Pune-based auto major said in a statement. These benefits are over and above other life insurance benefits offered by Bajaj Auto.

In a Linkedin post, Bajaj Auto said, “Payment of monthly salary of up to Rs 2 lakh per month for 24 months, education assistance for a maximum of two children of Rs 1 lakh per child per annum up to 12th standard and Rs 5 lakh per annum per child for graduation will be offered under the assistance policy”.

This support is applicable to all permanent employees retrospectively from April 1, 2020, Bajaj Auto further clarified.

“As an employee-centric organisation, we will continue to provide constant support to all our employees through various measures and initiatives including but not limited to Covid care facilities, proactive testing, hospitalisation assistance, vaccination camps”, Bajaj Auto said in the statement.

Earlier in May Borosil and Borosil Renewables rolled out a similar programme for its employees. The Mumbai-based glassware company said that the family of its employee who loses life due to Covid-19 will continue to receive the salary for the next two years. In addition, Borosil promised to fund the education of the children of the employee till graduation in India.