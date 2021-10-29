auto Ideas For Profit | Bajaj Auto continues to outperform the two-wheeler sector; Right time to invest? Despite significant commodity-linked inflation, Bajaj Auto posted a decent set of numbers for Q2FY22. Bajaj Auto is trading at a reasonable valuation of 17.4 times its FY23 projected earnings. In this video, we highlight the key levers for growth that make Bajaj Auto a compelling story for the long term