Auto Expo 2020 | GWM R1, the world's most affordable EV, enters India

Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) has showcased more than 10 different models at Auto Expo 2020. It includes the world’s cheapest fully electric vehicle (EV), the R1.

The EV is sold in China under the Ora brand and claims to be the world’s most affordable EV. It is available with either a 28.5kWh, or a 33kWh battery pack. Either pack powers a motor, which churns out 48PS of maximum power and 125Nm of continuous torque.

It offers a top speed of 164kmph, which suffices for a daily commute. The battery packs also support fast-charging, which can charge up to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

Though it is an affordable car, it gets premium features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with voice recognition, a pair of airbags, ABS, reverse parking camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and hill start assist. It also gets connected car technology, autonomous emergency braking and six airbags.

GWM should launch the R1 in India after establishing itself in the Indian market. Currently, the company is gearing up to offer its first SUV in the country, the Haval H6. The Ora R1 should be unveiled in coming months, with an expected launch by 2021.