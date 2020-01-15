Audi Q8 debuts at Rs 1.33cr; check out the features here

Audi has officially launched its flagship SUV -- the Q8 -- in India on January 15. The German automobile manufacturer is offering the luxury SUV at Rs 1.33 crore and it is loaded with features.

The Q8 gets a prominent trapezoidal grille with Matrix LED headlamps. It gets dual-tone alloys with a connected tail lamp, raked tailgate, an aggressive splitter and dual exhausts. It also gets a coupe-like stance due to its sloping roofline and a sporty side profile.

Audi has equipped the Q8 with a twin touchscreen central console with phone app connectivity, four-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. It also sports the company’s connected car technology -- the Virtual Cockpit, a 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control and lane change warning.

The company is offering only the BS-VI compliant Q8 in India. The SUV sports a three-litre TFSI petrol engine, which churns out 340PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph.