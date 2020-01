Audi Q8 debuts at Rs 1.33cr; check out the features here

Audi has officially launched its flagship SUV -- the Q8 -- in India on January 15. The German automobile manufacturer is offering the luxury SUV at Rs 1.33 crore and it is loaded with features.

The Q8 gets a prominent trapezoidal grille with Matrix LED headlamps. It gets dual-tone alloys with a connected tail lamp, raked tailgate, an aggressive splitter and dual exhausts. It also gets a coupe-like stance due to its sloping roofline and a sporty side profile.

Audi has equipped the Q8 with a twin touchscreen central console with phone app connectivity, four-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. It also sports the company’s connected car technology -- the Virtual Cockpit, a 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control and lane change warning.

The company is offering only the BS-VI compliant Q8 in India. The SUV sports a three-litre TFSI petrol engine, which churns out 340PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph.

Q8 owners can choose from 54 exterior colour options, 11 interior trims, and nine wooden inlays to customise their SUV. It is priced at Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Lamborghini Urus and the Maserati Levante.