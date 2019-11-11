App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi launches facelifted A4 sedan with only one engine option

The car gets a redesigned front bumper and brand-new all-weather LED headlights and the rear-end has also been updated with a new set of taillamps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audi India recently launched the A4 sedan with a mild upgrade making it a facelifted 2018 model rather than the new 2020 model that is currently on sale in international markets. While aesthetic changes have been made, the A4 now only gets one engine option.

The car gets a redesigned front bumper and brand-new all-weather LED headlights and the rear-end has also been updated with a new set of taillamps. The company is offering the Auto Park Assist feature as standard with the top Technology trim of the sedan.

The A4 now, gets only one engine option, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit making 152 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox.

Along with the facelift, the A4 range also gets updated prices for India. This includes a price tag of Rs 42 lakh for the Premium Plus trim, which is Rs 51,000 more than its predecessor. The new Technology trim also costs Rs 45.55 lakh -- Rs 48,000 more than the previous generation.

The Audi A4 is built on Volkswagen’s MLB platform and is pitted against the BMW 3-series and the Mercedes C-class. The company is expected to launch the 2020 A4 in India in the coming months, as the luxury sedan has not received any major update since its launch in 2016. Currently, it has a price range of Rs 42 lakh to Rs 46.96 lakh (ex-showroom). This, however, is expected to increase with the introduction of the new model.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #A4 #Audi #Auto #Technology #trends

