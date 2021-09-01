MARKET NEWS

English
Ashok Leyland posts sales 48% growth in August

The Hinduja Group’s flagship had sold 6,325 vehicles in both domestic and overseas markets in August 2020, according to a company statement.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported 48 per cent growth in its total sales, including exports, at 9,360 units in August over the same month last year.

Domestic sales rose 44 per cent to 8,400 units in the previous month as compared to 5,824 vehicles sold in August 2020, it said.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market stood at 3,986 units during the month against 2,222 units in August last year, registering 79 per cent growth.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales in the domestic market was reported at 4,414 units, 23 per cent higher compared to August 2020 sales of 3,602 units, it stated.
Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Sep 1, 2021 02:46 pm

