App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aprilia to give RS 150, Tuono 150 bigger engines in India

Though nothing can be confirmed at the moment, it is expected that the upcoming motorcycles will receive a larger engine than their China-spec counterpart, the GPR 150.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Italian motorcycle manufacturer had displayed its smallest capacity motorcycles a while ago, named the RS 150 and the Tuono 150. While both the motorcycles are yet to hit the Indian streets, it is reported that they will receive a bigger engine than their international-spec counterparts.

Moneycontrol was the first website to report the delay where Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “I can confirm that the interest for the segment and what would be the market opportunity for it here in India exists. The brand will be Aprilia (and) the kind of bike will be a premium, mid-range with engine size between 150cc and 250cc. We are studying various options and are trying to find what would be the best offering at the time we will be entering the market.”

“At present, we do not have a fixed date. It has taken a little bit longer than what we had planned initially as we want to find the best trade-off between what is the expected price and what is the level of local content (in the bikes) we are introducing,” Graffi added.

Close
Though nothing can be confirmed at the moment, it is expected that the upcoming motorcycles will receive a larger engine than their China-spec counterpart, the GPR 150. It is powered by a 149.2CC single cylinder unit which makes 18PS of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 18, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Aprilia #Auto #RS 150 #Technology #trends #Tuono 150

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.