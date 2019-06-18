Aprilia to give RS 150, Tuono 150 bigger engines in India

Italian motorcycle manufacturer had displayed its smallest capacity motorcycles a while ago, named the RS 150 and the Tuono 150. While both the motorcycles are yet to hit the Indian streets, it is reported that they will receive a bigger engine than their international-spec counterparts.

Moneycontrol was the first website to report the delay where Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “I can confirm that the interest for the segment and what would be the market opportunity for it here in India exists. The brand will be Aprilia (and) the kind of bike will be a premium, mid-range with engine size between 150cc and 250cc. We are studying various options and are trying to find what would be the best offering at the time we will be entering the market.”

“At present, we do not have a fixed date. It has taken a little bit longer than what we had planned initially as we want to find the best trade-off between what is the expected price and what is the level of local content (in the bikes) we are introducing,” Graffi added.