Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Revolt AI e-bike

Though the company has not revealed many details yet, the motorcycle is expected to have an electronically limited top speed of 85 kmph.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Revolt Intellicorp has announced its plans to launch an electric motorcycle with integrated Artificial Intelligence. Among prominent features of the AI is its ability to optimise battery performance based on riding style.

The Indian startup has revealed that the motorcycle will have a range of over 150 km. It will also be capable of receiving over the air (OTA) updates via an integrated 4G sim. The motorcycle is also reportedly equipped with swappable lithium-ion batteries.

Though the company has not revealed many details yet, the motorcycle is expected to have an electronically limited top speed of 85 kmph. It is also expected to be equipped with combined braking technology.

The company is founded and wholly owned by Indian entrepreneur Rahul Sharma. He has invested over Rs. 500 crores in the project. The company has built a manufacturing plant in Manesar that is spread over 1 lakh sq. ft.

Revolt Intellicorp is expected to launch the e-bike in Delhi in June, after which it will go on sale in other parts of the country. The motorcycle will be pitted against other e-bike manufacturing companies such as Evoke, Ather, Tork and CFMoto among others.

First Published on Apr 5, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Auto #Revolt Intellicorp #Technology #trends

