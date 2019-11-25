App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alfa Romeo unveils Guilia and Stelvio at LA Auto Show

The Giulia and Stelvio had made their global debut in 2015 and 2016 respectively, where both the cars received critical acclaim.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian automobile manufacturer Alfa Romeo recently unveiled the latest iterations of its Giulia and Stelvio models at the ongoing LA Auto Show. The Giulia is a sedan while the Stelvio is an SUV, though both share many characteristics.

The Giulia and Stelvio had made their global debut in 2015 and 2016 respectively where both cars received critical acclaim. The sedan featured premium styling elements while the Stelvio joined the ranks of the fastest SUVs in the world. The 2020 iterations of these models are mechanically like their previous generations, though both the models get modern updates for the 2020 model year.

Both cars get a brand-new centre console as part of their updated interiors. Alfa Romeo has also updated the interiors with a leather-wrapped shifter, a knurled rotary dial with an aluminium finish, upgraded steering wheel, phone storage area, wireless phone charging, and laminated front glass. It has also added an Italian flag badge at the base of the shifter to finish the look.

The Giulia and Stelvio also get an updated 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which has an updated user interface, processor and graphics. The cars are updated with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which gives them features such as highway assist, traffic jam assist, active lane keep assist, active lane departure warning, active blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition, and drowsy driver detection.

To differentiate both the cars from each other, the Giulia gets an exclusive paint option in the form of the Verde Visconti. Other new paint schemes include Anodized Blue and Lunare White. The Stelvio also gets a brand-new body kit with painted wheel flares, lower rocker panels, and updated rear fascia with a blacked-out touch.

The Giulia carries forward its options between a 2-litre, multi-air, turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.9-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol unit. The former makes 280 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque, while the latter makes 505 PS of maximum power. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds. The Stelvio also shares its petrol engine options with the Guilia but also gets an additional 2.2-litre diesel engine as an option.

Since Alfa Romeo is yet to launch its brand in India officially, we do not expect to see these cars on Indian streets anytime soon.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Alfa Romeo #Auto #Giulia #LA Auto Show #Stelvio #Technology #trends

