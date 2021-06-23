2022 F1 car images leaked: Expected go be officially unveiled at Silverstone this year

More and more images of the upcoming 2022 F1 car have been circulating online and while the car itself does not belong to any specific team, we do see some changes that make it look a bit more futuristic.

The images that have been circulating haven’t been officially released by Formula 1, and there is no specific mention of where the images were taken. According to livegp.it, this is a show-car that will be unveiled at Silverstone later this year during the British Grand Prix.

Now of course, when we say futuristic, it isn’t all angles and white lights. F1 cars are built to be slippery and channel air over, under and around the car itself. For this, surfaces have to be rounded in certain ways.

The new F1 car’s changes, just like renderings seen earlier, include a lowered nose and a more simplified aerodynamic structure. The wings have been altered to be a little more aggressive.

The report on the website also mentions a new ground effect to cut-off turbulence when driving in the wake of another car. Another change is the wider side openings and the addition of neutral profiles to clean up eddies caused by the rotation of the tyres.

Finally, this isn’t even going to be the car we see at the races. Teams will have their own additions to the F1 cars, within regulation of course, but we will have to see what those differences are when those cars finally make it to the track.