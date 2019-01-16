2020 Triumph Rocket III spied testing; is a 2500cc engine in the offing?

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph took the world by storm when it launched the Triumph Rocket III, a massive road tourer, with an equally monstrous 2.3-litre engine. This engine is also the world’s largest motorcycle engine in production and adds to the aura and flair of the Rocket III.

With spy shots coming in of the newest Triumph Rocket 3 being tested, we have a fair idea of what to expect at this year's EICMA auto show.

For starters, Triumph has decided to let the massiveness of the design stay, although it has given the Rocket III a sleeker, Ducati Diavel-like look. That said, the test mule seems to be more muscular and features a steeper rake on a more beefy front suspension.

The Rocket III is suspended by upside-down forks in the front, and a new monoshock unit at the rear. This will hopefully make the handling sharper. Triumph has also decided to go the single-sided swingarm and shaft drive way which is also reminiscent of the Ducati Diavel.

Going by the wider handlebar and reworked foot pegs, you can also expect a different riding posture.

The current Rocket III is powered by a 2.3-litre inline-three that pumps out 148 PS and 220 Nm of peak torque. Triumph is expected to bump up these numbers with a new massive 2.5-litre engine that could potentially churn out 180 PS. A new exhaust system can also be expected so as to comply with the new emission norms. The latest iteration of the cruiser shows three exhaust outlets; two on the right and one on the left.

Overall, with a stubby tail, tire-hugging fenders and a meaner look, the Rocket III is set to grab eyeballs upon launch. An array of electronic aids, including ABS, traction control, launch control and various riding modes help the Rocket III stay on the ground. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 23 lakh mark (ex-showroom).