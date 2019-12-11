2020 Hyundai Creta spied: What has changed?

Hyundai’s upcoming offering, the next-gen Creta was recently spotted under testing in India. It was spied under heavy camouflage, but it was a production-ready avatar. It is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020.

The new Creta gets a slatted grille, flanked by split projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It also gets LED elements in the tail section, along with 17-inch alloy wheels. It is also expected to get a prominent central console, along with a digital instrument console and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Hyundai is also expected to equip the car with BlueLink connected car technology, as well as a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, powered front seats and keyless entry with push-button start.

The 2020 Creta should be equipped with BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre CRDI diesel engine or a 1.5-litre VTVT petrol unit. The diesel motor makes 115 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, while its petrol counterpart makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. Both engines should be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, though the diesel variant could get a 6-speed torque converter and the petrol variant could get a CVT gearbox as an option.