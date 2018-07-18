Audi India launches new Design Edition trims for Q3 and Q7 SUVs

Audi India has announced the addition of two new special edition versions of the Q3 and Q7 SUVs. Termed as Design Editions, these cars get upgrades on the interiors as well as a few cosmetic changes.

The Design Edition is positioned between the Premium Plus and Technology trims for both SUVs. For the Q3, in addition to all interior features, you also get the full-paint finish, clear-lens tail-lamps, quattro decals on the side, illuminated door sills and Nappa leather upholstery. The Q7 receives smoked tail-lamps, Audi-emblem decals on the D-pillar and rear seat entertainment.

In terms of mechanicals, the Q3 is available as the 35TDI model. The powertrain is a 2-litre four cylinder turbo-diesel producing 184 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. A 7-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties putting power to all four wheels.

The Q7 Design Edition comes in two engine options, the 40TFSI and 45TDI. The 40TFSI is a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 252 hp of power and a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel making 249 hp. Both engines are mated to the 8-speed automatic transmission which puts power to all four wheels.

The Design Editions of the Q3 and Q7 are priced at Rs 40.76 lakh and Rs 82.37 lakh, respectively.