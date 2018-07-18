App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi India launches new Design Edition trims for Q3 and Q7 SUVs

The Design Edition is positioned between the Premium Plus and Technology trims for both SUVs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audi India has announced the addition of two new special edition versions of the Q3 and Q7 SUVs. Termed as Design Editions, these cars get upgrades on the interiors as well as a few cosmetic changes.

The Design Edition is positioned between the Premium Plus and Technology trims for both SUVs. For the Q3, in addition to all interior features, you also get the full-paint finish, clear-lens tail-lamps, quattro decals on the side, illuminated door sills and Nappa leather upholstery. The Q7 receives smoked tail-lamps, Audi-emblem decals on the D-pillar and rear seat entertainment.

In terms of mechanicals, the Q3 is available as the 35TDI model. The powertrain is a 2-litre four cylinder turbo-diesel producing 184 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. A 7-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties putting power to all four wheels.

The Q7 Design Edition comes in two engine options, the 40TFSI and 45TDI. The 40TFSI is a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 252 hp of power and a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel making 249 hp. Both engines are mated to the 8-speed automatic transmission which puts power to all four wheels.

The Design Editions of the Q3 and Q7 are priced at Rs 40.76 lakh and Rs 82.37 lakh, respectively.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Audi #Auto #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.