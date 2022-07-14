English
    Asus Zenfone 9 launch set for July 28; check expected specifications

    The Asus Zenfone 9 follows Zenfone 8, which was unveiled in India last year as the Asus 8z

    July 14, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

    The Asus Zenfone 9 will be launched globally on July 28, the Taiwanese company said on July 13, less than a week after it unveiled the ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro.

    The Asus Zenfone 9's global launch will take place at 9 pm Taipei time (6.30 pm IST) on July 28, the company tweeted. The event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube handle.

    The Asus Zenfone 9 succeeds last year’s Zenfone 8, which was unveiled in India as the Asus 8z. Asus also launched  Zenfone 8 Flip, a phone with rotating cameras. As of now, there is no information if a flip version of the Zenfone 9 will arrive.

    Asus Zenfone 9 expected specifications

    The Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will opt for a 4300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The video also confirms that the Zenfone 9 will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

    The Zenfone 9 will also feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal module for video stabilization. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and stereo speakers. The Zenfone 9 is likely to come in red, white, grey/blue and black colours.

     
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 02:13 pm
