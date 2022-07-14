Asus Zenfone 9 launch set for July 28; check expected specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 will be launched globally on July 28, the Taiwanese company said on July 13, less than a week after it unveiled the ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro.The Asus Zenfone 9's global launch will take place at 9 pm Taipei time (6.30 pm IST) on July 28, the company tweeted. The event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube handle.
We can’t wait to share this exciting news with you – we’ll be live on July 28 at 9.00 p.m. (UTC+8) to reveal the most grabbable Zenfone 9 ever!
Save the date https://t.co/E7CuOIAvoE— ASUS (@ASUS) July 13, 2022
The Asus Zenfone 9 succeeds last year’s Zenfone 8, which was unveiled in India as the Asus 8z. Asus also launched Zenfone 8 Flip, a phone with rotating cameras. As of now, there is no information if a flip version of the Zenfone 9 will arrive.
Also Read: Asus launches the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro in India: Check price, specs
Asus Zenfone 9 expected specifications
The Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will opt for a 4300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The video also confirms that the Zenfone 9 will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The Zenfone 9 will also feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal module for video stabilization. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and stereo speakers. The Zenfone 9 is likely to come in red, white, grey/blue and black colours.