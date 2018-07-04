Asus Zenfone 5Z with AI-features, SD845 launched in India; price, specs, availability

Taiwan-based device maker Asus has launched Zenfone 5Z in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The device comes in three RAM/storage configurations and is available in Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue colours. The Snapdragon 845 powered device will go on sale from July 9 and can be purchased exclusively on Flipkart in the country.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is available in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations and will be available at a price of Rs 29,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively. Flipkart has launched a dedicated page where one can opt to be notified of the device’s availability by clicking on the ‘Notify Me’ tab.

Asus has priced the phone such that it competes directly with highly popular devices such as OnePlus 6, Honor 10, Mi Mix 2, Honor View 10, Nokia 8 and Vivo X 21.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Features

The highlight of the phone is the notch-display which is similar to iPhone X. The device comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent with the display capable of reaching brightness levels of upto 550Nits.

The smartphone has various artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled features such as the AI-enabled camera which can distinguish between 16 scenes, AI-assisted fast charging which prolongs the battery life by twice as much as a regular smartphone, adaptive ringtone which automatically adjusts the ringer volume to high, medium or low depending upon ambient noise levels.

Zenfone 5Z is one of the rare phones in the market which supports dual SIMs with both the SIM slots supporting 4G VoLTE at the same time. Other features of the phone include a front camera with 83-degree FOV, ability to hide the camera notch, 5-magnet dual speakers for high quality audio experience, etc.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Specifications

The device sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution of 2246*1080p. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with dimensions of 75.65mm x 153mm x 7.7mm and weighs 165 grams.

Zenfone 5Z is only the second smartphone in India after OnePlus 6 which is powered by Qualcomm most powerful processor yet, the Snapdragon 845. The processor is supported by 6GB/8GB LPDDR4Z RAM for a superfast smartphone experience. With 64GB, 128GB and 256GB the device supports storage expansion of up 2TB using microSD card.

For photography, the phone comes with a 12MP + 8MP dual rear-camera setup with Sony IMX 363 Sensor and an aperture rate of f/1.8. The large 1.4 μm camera sensor is capable of capturing UHD/4K content with additional features such as Dual-Pixel PDAF, OIS, etc. The 8MP secondary sensor is a 120Degree Wide Angle camera. For selfies and such there is an 8MP camera with an FOV of 84-degree and aperture rate of f/2.0.

The device runs on Android 8.0 and is fuelled by a 3300 mAh which supports Intelligent Fast Charging. For security, the smartphone comes with Face Unlock along with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity front, Zenfone 5Z supports dual-SIM with both the SIM cards VoLTE enabled at the same time. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO feature, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Type-C USB connector, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.