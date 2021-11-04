Asus VivoBook 13 Slate is an affordable 2-in-1 laptop with an OLED Display and Dolby Vision support

Asus only recently began putting OLED screens on affordable VivoBook laptops. And the most recent of these affordable laptops arrives as the first 13.3-inch 2-in1 Windows laptop with an OLED display. The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED is a tablet with an OLED display and a detachable keyboard.

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED Price

The Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED laptop features a starting price of $599.99 (Roughly Rs 44,650) in the US. The laptop will be available in select regions starting next month, although India availability is yet to be announced.

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED Specs

The Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED uses a Quad-core Intel processor with a clock speed of up to 3.3GHz. The CPU is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The notebook runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box, while Intel’s Bridge technology allows you to run Android apps on Windows 11.

However, the star of the show here is the 13.3-inch OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness. The touchscreen is Pantone validated with a 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The panel can also display 1.07 billion colours and supports Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR True Black 500. The notebook also boasts a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and is TÜV Rheinland-certified.

Asus claims that the VivoBook 13 Slate OLED can deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. It also supports fast-charging over the USB Type-C port, delivering 60 percent battery life in 39 minutes. The laptop comes with two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED opts for a 5 MP front camera and a 13 MP rear camera. A full-size detachable keyboard and Asus Pen 2.0 with replaceable tips are bundled with the laptop as standard.