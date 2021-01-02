Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS gaming laptop with Ryzen 5000 CPU spotted on Amazon China

AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs were released back in November 2020. The new Ryzen chips offered significant gains over their competitors from Team Blue, posing a major threat to Intel’s CPU dominance. However, it seems like those Ryzen 5000 chips are looking to threaten Intel’s laptop dominance now.

It appears that the Asus ROG G15 is getting an upgrade with the new Ryzen 5000 series processors as the new gaming laptop model has been spotted on Amazon China with model number GA503QS. Amazon China has updated the listing to hide its price, although My Laptop Guide managed to snap a photo of the listing with the price.

The screenshot suggests that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS will cost CNY 14,862 (Roughly Rs 1,67,000). The upcoming ROG Zephyrus G15 with the Ryzen 5000 APUs will likely be revealed during Asus’ official launch event at CES 2021, which will take place on January 13 at 10:30 pm (IST).

Last year, the Asus ROG G14 and G15 were among the first to adopt AMD’s 4000 series mobile Ryzen CPUs. The upcoming ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS is expected to pack a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors will pose a grave threat to Intel’s dominance in the laptop market. However, we will have to wait and see what Team Blue offers with its upcoming 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S CPU family, which is also set to be revealed at CES 2021.