Asus ROG Strix G15, Strix G17 Advantage Edition launched with AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU and Radeon RX 6800M GPU

Asus introduced two new AMD-powered ROG laptops under its Strix series following the launch of AMD’s Radeon 2 mobile graphics at Computex 2021. The two new laptops include the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Strix G17 Advantage Edition. The new gaming laptops feature AMD Ryzen 5000 H series processing power and Radeon RX 6000M graphics.

Both the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition pack an AMD Ryzen 9 59000 HX CPU and Radeon RX 6800M GPU. The laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The two laptops also pack a 90Whr battery that can offer 11.4 hours of video playback. Additionally, fast charging support lets you power the laptop up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The ROG Strix G15 opts for a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time or a WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Strix G17 comes in the same display options but opts for a larger 17.3-inch screen size.