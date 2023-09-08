Apple Watch Series 9: All the rumors so far

Apple could introduce an Apple Watch X to celebrate 10 years of the smartwatch. (Image Courtesy: Apple)

While it's easy to get hyped up about Apple's iPhone 15, let's not forget that there is going to be another device at the event. The Apple Watch, first introduced in 2015 has carved out an admirable path of its own by selling nearly 40 million units per year since launch.

Now with the red carpet set for September 12, here are all the rumors so far about the Apple Watch Series 9.

An iterative update like the iPhone 15

A lot of reports have suggested that there aren't going to be many changes to the overall design of the smartwatch. Like the iPhone 15, the Watch Series 9 will be more of a hardware refresh with the possibility of a new chip.

Some leaks suggest that this could be due to the fact that Apple shifted development resources to the Apple Watch Ultra, which was released last year in September.

A processor upgrade

While the S-series silicon from Apple has added a new number every year since launch, it hasn't really evolved all that match.

As MacRumors points out, the S8 chip in Watch Series 8 was the same as the S7, the year prior. It also offered the same performance as the S6, a year before that. This year, the S9 looks to be a major upgrade and could be based on the A15 chip, that debuted with the iPhone 13.

New Watch Bands

Apple is reportedly experimenting with new Watch bands for the Series 9, which are rumoured to be made from some sort of woven fabric and will come with a magnetic buckle.

New Pink Color

The smartwatch could be available in a new colour this year, according to various leaks. The Series 9 will be available in Rose Gold, with a subtle shade of pink, similar to the iPhone 6 and 7. The company also uses the colour for the iPad line-up and iMac.

A new 3D-printed chassis

Apple may use 3D printing technology for the Series 9's stainless steel chassis. The company is doing this as an alternative to CNC, as it will use less material and potentially cut costs.

This could also be a trial run to see if Apple can move other devices to 3D manufacturing.

An updated Apple Watch Ultra

There is a possibility of Apple's refreshing the Apple Watch Ultra with newer hardware to match the Series 9. One of the leaks suggests that there could be a bigger display on the Apple Watch Ultra, with a larger 2.1-inch MicroLED panel.

Apple Watch X

According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning to release a major redesign for the Watch's 10th year anniversary. Like the iPhone X, the Watch X will celebrate 10 years of the Apple Watch.

It will reportedly come with a thinner casing and different ways to attach bands to the device.

Blood glucose monitoring

According to MacRumors, Apple has been working on a non-invasive method of blood glucose monitoring apparently for some years now. It's unclear whether the feature will be in Series 9 but it will be a game changer if it happens.