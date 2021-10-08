Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders in India start today: Check price, features

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders in India go live today. The new Apple Watch for iPhone 13 and other eligible iPhone models was launched at the September Apple event. It comes with an improved design that sports a larger display and some new features as well. Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order in India

The new Apple Watch Series 7 sale in India starts from October 15. However, customers can pre-book their Apple Watch starting October 8 at 5.30 pm on the Apple India Online Store and Apple-authorised retail stores.

Apple Watch Series 7 India price and availability details

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900 for the base 41mm model with an aluminium case and GPS. There is also a 45mm variant of the same priced at Rs 44,900 in India. Apple is also launching a cellular variant of both models, which will cost Rs 50,900 and Rs 53,900, respectively. Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five new aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

It also comes in a Stainless Steel version at a starting price of Rs 69,900 for the GPS + Cellular variant. The 45mm model will cost Rs 73,900. You will need to pay an additional Rs 4,000 for the Milanese Loop. Apple Watch Series 7 is available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel.

Apple Watch Series 7 specifications

Series 7 has a larger display in the same body. Apple has reduced the bezels to 1.7mm thin, which is 40 percent smaller than the Watch Series 6. This has allowed the display to grow by 20 percent. The Apple Watch 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options.

The Watch 7 series retains the Always-On Retina display. Apple also claims that the display offers up to 70 percent brighter results indoors than its predecessor. Apple also claims that display will offer more space for text, while WatchOS will be able to leverage it to get bigger buttons.

The Apple Watch 7 series brings blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and heart rate tracking via an electrical heart rate sensor. The watch can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an ECG report. The Watch Series 7 runs on watchOS 8 out-of-the-box.

The Apple Watch Series 7 deliver 18 hours of battery life but chargers over USB Type-C port, offering 33 percent faster charging than the previous generation. The Apple Watch Series 7 is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium. It also features a more durable glass that Apple claims is crack resistant, while an IP6X dust-protection rating is added to the WR50 water resistance.