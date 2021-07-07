Apple Watch saves life of woman by warning her of impending heart attack

The heart-monitoring system on the smartwatch studied irregular heart rate patterns and warned her of an impending heart attack.

Diane Feenstra, a native of Norton Shores in Michigan, told WZZM13, that she owed her life to Apple Watch. The heart-monitoring system on the smartwatch studied irregular heart rate patterns and warned her of an impending heart attack.

She called her husband and was advised to rush to the hospital.

“The day in question, April 22, I had 169 beats per minute heart rate even though the most vigorous exercise I had done was to walk up 12 steps. So I called my husband at work and said do you think this is concerning? And he said call your doctor,” said Feenstra.

The hospital confirmed her fears, informing her that she had a heart attack recently but wasn't aware of it.

“Unlike men who feel an elephant on their chest many times, a woman’s symptoms are very different. I had pain going down my left hand, I had a little swelling in my left foot, I had indigestion that I just explained away as acid reflux that I was experiencing as I got older. The biggest thing was a pain in my shoulder and I figured I had vacuumed and put my muscles out of whack somehow,” she said.

After an EKG, a thorough examination revealed a blockage of an artery and she went through a stent procedure to correct it.