you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to live stream iPhone event on Twitter

The Apple event is scheduled to happen at 10:30 pm (IST) on September 12, where it is expected to unveil new iPhones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

In a tweet, Apple has announced that it would stream its iPhone event live on Twitter on September 12.

The company has asks users to join them at 10.00 am PDT (10.30 pm IST) to watch the Apple event live on the social media platform.

The tweet further said that by tapping on the 'like' button, users would get updates on the event.

According to reports, Apple could run the live stream through its Twitter account, which it does not use to post tweets, but to runs paid advertisements.

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones, playing up eye-grabbing edge-to-edge screens in a bid to strengthen its position in a largely saturated global smartphone market.

The California-based firm has remained silent about revelations planned for the event at its spaceship campus in Silicon Valley, but the timing fits its pattern of annually introducing iPhone updates.

For Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company had opened streaming to reach users on Chrome and Firefox.

Apple has been live-streaming its product announcements for years, but the company has always tried to keep the events on-platform until now.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 02:47 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Technology #Trending News

