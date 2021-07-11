Apple may ditch the touch bar with its next iteration of the MacBook Pro: Report

The publication Mashable reports that Apple is ditching the touch bar for the yet unannounced next generation MacBook Pros

As reported on by Mashable, Display Supply Chain Consultants are saying that Apple is going to remove the touch bar from future iterations of the MacBook Pro. This is despite the fact that the touch bar present the third largest use case for OLED displays.

The new MacBook Pros are due out later this year and will feature the company's top of the line processors and a brand new design. One thing that doesn't appear to be making the cut though, is the touch bar. It will apparently be replaced with a more standard set of function keys.

DSCC said that the, "Touch Bars continue to be the #3 application with an 18% unit share and 1.2% revenue share in Q1’21. We expect Touch Bars to be exceeded by tablets when Apple starts the adoption of the 10.9-inch AMOLED iPad. Further, our sources suggest that Apple may cancel the Touch Bar in the future."

The touch bar has been around since the 2016 iteration of the MacBook Pro line-up and is a small OLED display that is positioned just above the keyboard.

Popular Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman echoed similar sentiments earlier this year and the leak of the design schematics also appear to confirm this rumour.