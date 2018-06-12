Apple may come up with a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and a 'budget' iPhone X: Report

Apple may soon come with two new iPhones with radical designs. The phones, a budget and another large and the most expensive from the Cupertino-based company, are expected to change the smartphone market.

Point to be noted is that such phones have been already predicted by analysts in the past, however, this is the first time design details have been leaked to the public.

As per an exclusive report by Gordon Kelly on Forbes, the larger of the phones called iPhone X Plus will have a massive 6.5-inch screen. And, the schematics reveal that it will have a triple rear camera. Though this is not a new concept in smartphones as Huawei’s P20 Pro already has a triple rear camera setup, for iPhones, this will be a first.

The details of the camera setup are not yet available, but the writer Gordon Kelly, who has a history of leaking smartphones details, believes that Apple may copy Huawei set up, adding a monochrome camera to the dual camera module in iPhone X.

Apple iPhone’s camera does not perform up to the mark set up by rivals in low lights and the addition of a monochrome camera will certainly enhance its low light capabilities.

As per the report, the ‘budget’ smartphone which may simply be called iPhone X will be a 6.1-inch phone. The phone will have a single rear camera and will also lack the 3D touch feature. The notch at the top will be much more pronounced than the iPhone X.

The death of 3D touch was also predicted by another analyst with the 2018 models of iPhones. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who also has a history of being accurate about Apple’s plans said citing his sources in Apple’s supply chain that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone expected this fall will use a CGS (Cover Glass Sensor) process.

Apple is rumoured to slash prices of existing models as by as much as $300 as the new generation phones come in.

Needless to say, at this point, all these details emerging out are just leaks which may or may not be part of the actual product as Apple doesn’t reveal details or comment on upcoming phones. There is no official word on it.