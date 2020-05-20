App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale begins today on Flipkart: Check price, discount offers, specifications

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,600 on EMI transactions made using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale begins today via Flipkart. The entry-level iPhone for the year 2020 has been launched in India for Rs 42,500 and comes with the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip. 

iPhone SE 2020 price and storage variants

Apple has launched three storage variants of the iPhone SE 2020. As mentioned above, the iPhone SE 2020 base model is priced at Rs 42,500. Apple has also made the 128GB and 256GB iPhone SE 2020 models, which are priced at Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

Close

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,600 on EMI transactions made using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. For non-EMI transactions, customers can get a Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit card. Axis Bank cardholders can avail a 5 percent discount on the purchase of iPhone SE 2020.

related news

Also Read: Apple’s bet during coronavirus pandemic: iPhone SE 2020 budget phone with superior A13 chip

iPhone SE 2020 specifications 

The iPhone SE 2020, according to Apple, is a 'powerful new smartphone in a popular design'. It features some of the latest hardware available on Apple’s current flagship line up, the iPhone 11 series but shares the design language of the iPhone 8. 

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 2020 packs the latest A13 Bionic processor that is equipped in the more-expensive iPhone 11 series. There is also a third-generation Neural Engine for faster and more efficient machine learning.

Also Read: iPhone 11 Pro Review 

The iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. There is also a solid-state Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. 

Apple iPhone SE 2020, like the iPhone 11 series, is water and dust resistant and comes with IP67 certification. The company says that the iPhone SE can stay in one-metre water for up to 30 minutes.

On the back, there is a single camera system on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a True Tone LED flash. The camera comes with features like Portrait mode (six effects like Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Smart HDR, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Burst Mode, Auto Focus, etc. In case you are wondering, the iPhone SE does not come with Night Mode. The iPhone SE can also shoot videos in 4K up to 60 fps, 1080p slo-mo videos at 120 or 240 fps, etc. 

iphone se 2020

For selfies, there is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor at the front that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR, etc. 

Battery-wise, Apple said the iPhone SE 2020 offers the same amount of battery life as the iPhone 8 and can run videos for up to 13 hours and audio for 40 hours. The iPhone SE comes with a 5W charging brick, but supports 18W fast charging that needs to be bought separately. Further, it also supports wireless charging.

The smartphone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box.  Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a Lightning port.

It comes in three colours — White, Black and Red.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Impact: Ola to fire 25% of its workforce

Coronavirus Impact: Ola to fire 25% of its workforce

Ola to lay off 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenues

Ola to lay off 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenues

Coronavirus impact | Companies request SEBI's permission to defer or merge Q1 results: Report

Coronavirus impact | Companies request SEBI's permission to defer or merge Q1 results: Report

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.