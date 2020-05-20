Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale begins today on Flipkart: Check price, discount offers, specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale begins today via Flipkart. The entry-level iPhone for the year 2020 has been launched in India for Rs 42,500 and comes with the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip.

iPhone SE 2020 price and storage variants

Apple has launched three storage variants of the iPhone SE 2020. As mentioned above, the iPhone SE 2020 base model is priced at Rs 42,500. Apple has also made the 128GB and 256GB iPhone SE 2020 models, which are priced at Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,600 on EMI transactions made using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. For non-EMI transactions, customers can get a Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit card. Axis Bank cardholders can avail a 5 percent discount on the purchase of iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE 2020 specifications

The iPhone SE 2020, according to Apple, is a 'powerful new smartphone in a popular design'. It features some of the latest hardware available on Apple’s current flagship line up, the iPhone 11 series but shares the design language of the iPhone 8.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 2020 packs the latest A13 Bionic processor that is equipped in the more-expensive iPhone 11 series. There is also a third-generation Neural Engine for faster and more efficient machine learning.

The iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. There is also a solid-state Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Apple iPhone SE 2020, like the iPhone 11 series, is water and dust resistant and comes with IP67 certification. The company says that the iPhone SE can stay in one-metre water for up to 30 minutes.

On the back, there is a single camera system on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a True Tone LED flash. The camera comes with features like Portrait mode (six effects like Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Smart HDR, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Burst Mode, Auto Focus, etc. In case you are wondering, the iPhone SE does not come with Night Mode. The iPhone SE can also shoot videos in 4K up to 60 fps, 1080p slo-mo videos at 120 or 240 fps, etc.

For selfies, there is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor at the front that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR, etc.

Battery-wise, Apple said the iPhone SE 2020 offers the same amount of battery life as the iPhone 8 and can run videos for up to 13 hours and audio for 40 hours. The iPhone SE comes with a 5W charging brick, but supports 18W fast charging that needs to be bought separately. Further, it also supports wireless charging.

The smartphone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a Lightning port.

It comes in three colours — White, Black and Red.



