Apple’s bet during coronavirus pandemic: iPhone SE 2020 budget phone with superior A13 chip

The new iPhone SE comes with the same powerful A13 chip that powers the most top-end version of the Apple iPhone series – iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While most phones are struggling with the price point in the current coronavirus situation, Apple released the budget iPhone SE with an underwhelming price of $400.

This price with the A13 performance chip found in the $1,450 top-end flagship phones by Apple marks a big move to acquire a huge market of buyers who prefer the old iPhone sizes found in iPhone 8 models but with the most powerful performance.

The A13 Bionic chip is the product of a gargantuan engineering effort. It is packed with 8.5 billion transistors, the tiny on-off switches that do everything from simple math to processing voice commands with artificial intelligence algorithms.

When tested with the popular Geekbench speed test, the iPhone SE scores 1,328 in single-task performance, matching the iPhone 11 and even surpassing the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has a score of 835, the strongest competitor of iPhone.

This means that this newest iPhone still gets new capabilities that require the A13 chip, though lacking some previous iPhone flagship features like Face ID and the triple rear camera setup.

This aside, with the A13 chip, the new iPhone SE camera includes the latest portrait mode effects for blurring backgrounds behind photo subjects, the six studio lighting effects and HDR technology to handle scenes with uneven bright and dark elements and 4K video at 60 frames per second.

The iPhone has a separate market of buyers who still prefer to buy a phone with bezels and the so-called outdated fingerprint scanner in the Apple iPhone ecosystem ever since the trillion-dollar company removed bezels and solely started depending on the Face Unlock feature.

The balance of price and performance is good news for buyers worried about COVID-19, the coronavirus-caused disease that has killed tens of thousands of people and disrupted business across the entire world.

Since the entire world economy is facing a downfall, the buyers would preferably cut down on expenses that are not essential completely.

On the contrary, as essential as it is to own an iPhone for some people, especially getting their hands on the latest models, this could be a money move for the trillion-dollar giant.

We may even see a surge of the iPhone SE buyers in India where the Apple market is huge despite the income disparities. Now with the $400 price, more people would welcome the latest 2020 iPhone in their fists that acts as a status symbol too.

On a broader level, we may see Apple resorting to selling phones in 2020 on one-third the price but to see it from the company’s perspective, less price could also gush with demand. The more units are sold, the more people are exposed to the Apple ecosystem.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

This leads us to Apple’s most popular upselling agenda i.e., services like Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade iCloud data sync and backup and the 30 percent that the company charges developers that sell apps through its App Store.