you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 13, 2018 12:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone launch Highlights: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Apple Watch Series 4 launched

Apple unveils iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Apple Watch Series 4 at the biggest tech event of the year. Sale to begin from Septebmer 21.

  • Sep 12, 10:42 PM (IST)

  • Sep 13, 12:33 AM (IST)

    That is all from the event viewers. Thanks for logging in. For more news, views and updates log on to Moneycontrol.com.

  • Sep 13, 12:32 AM (IST)

    The big event is over.

    "I would like to thank all the folks at Apple who made this magical day possible," said CEO Tim Cook as he signed off.

  • Sep 13, 12:30 AM (IST)

    iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India pricings are out.

    iPhone XS will be available at Rs 99,900 and iPhone XS Max will be priced in at Rs 109,900.

    The devices can be bought through Apple Authorised Resellers.

  • Sep 13, 12:27 AM (IST)

    Apple iOS 12 and watchOS 4 will arrive in the country on September 17.

    macOS Mojave will be available for download starting September 24.

  • Sep 13, 12:22 AM (IST)

    Apple’s new iPhones will be available in India starting September 28. India will be among the first few countries where the smartphones will be available for purchase.

  • Sep 13, 12:19 AM (IST)

    The iPhone XS and XS Max will be available to pre-order from September 14 and sale will begin from September 21.

    The iPhone XR will be available to pre-order starting October 19 and sale to begin on October 26.

  • Sep 13, 12:13 AM (IST)

    iPhone XS will come in 64GB/128GB/512GB storage variants and will start at $999.

  • Sep 13, 12:11 AM (IST)

    iPhone XS Max will come in 64GB/128GB/512GB storage variants and will start at $1,099.

  • Sep 13, 12:11 AM (IST)

    iPhone XR will come in 64GB/128GB/512GB storage variants and will start at $749.

  • Sep 13, 12:04 AM (IST)

    iPhone XR will be powered by the same A12 Bionic chip which powers its elder brothers, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

  • Sep 13, 12:03 AM (IST)

    iPhone XR comes with true-depth sensor to enable FaceID.

  • Sep 13, 12:02 AM (IST)

    iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP wide-angle rear camera with aperture rate of f/1.8 and OIS for stable images.

  • Sep 13, 12:00 AM (IST)

    iPhone XR sports 6.1 inch LCD notch display with 1792 x 828 pixel resolution.

  • Sep 12, 11:58 PM (IST)

    Apple announces budget smartphone, iPhone XR with IP67 water and dust resistance and Liquid Retina display.

  • Sep 12, 11:52 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:46 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:45 PM (IST)

    Along with improvements to HDR and portrait modes, the new iPhoneXS and iPhone XS Max now allows users to adjust the depth in the background for photos taken in bokeh mode, even after the photo has been clicked.

  • Sep 12, 11:41 PM (IST)

    The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come sport dual-rear cameras with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

  • Sep 12, 11:39 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:39 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:39 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:34 PM (IST)

    The A12 Bionic chip with a 7 nm design, has six cores with more than 6 billion transistors. The processor comes with dedicated neural engine which brings multiple machine learning and artificial intelligence features.

    According to Apple, the new chipset consumes 1/10th of energy than the previous generation and helps apps launch 30 percent faster.

  • Sep 12, 11:27 PM (IST)


    iPhone XS Max is the largest phone Apple has built and it will be powered by the A12 Bionic chip -- the first 7nm processor, also the fastest processor ever from Apple's stable.

  • Sep 12, 11:23 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:23 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:23 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 11:22 PM (IST)

    The newest iPhones will come with a massive 512GB built-in storage.

  • Sep 12, 11:20 PM (IST)

    Apple iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS sport TrueTone Displays with HDR 10 feature.

  • Sep 12, 11:19 PM (IST)

    Apple iPhone XS Max display will come with 2688x1242p resolution along with 453 ppi.

