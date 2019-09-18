App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders begin on September 20 in India

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 in India for the 64GB variant.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Apple would begin taking iPhone 11 pre-orders in India starting September 20. The company has already confirmed that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max would go on sale starting September 27 in India.

A Flipkart listing shows the iPhone 11 to be available for pre-orders in India starting September 20. This means that users can pre-book their iPhone 11 a week before it goes on sale in India.  There is no mention of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders on the e-commerce website.

iPhone 11 preorders

Close

Moneycontrol was also tipped about Paytm’s Rs 10,000 cashback offer on the purchase of the iPhone 11. Paytm was reportedly said to take preorders starting September 20.

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 in India for the 64GB variant. Apple would also offer the higher iPhone 11 128GB and 256GB storage variants starting September 27. 

The iPhone 11’s 6.11-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel features a wide colour gamut. The device also supports Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. 

Like the iPhone Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 also gets powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. While Apple hasn’t officially revealed iPhone 11 RAM and battery details, reports suggest that the iPhone 11 has 4GB RAM and a bigger 3,190 mAh battery cell. 

The iPhone 11, when compared to the iPhone XR, has got a more significant upgrade in the camera department. iPhone 11 now ships with dual-cameras at the back, with the second being a 12MP ultra-wide 120-degree field of view sensor. The updated camera also comes with a bunch of tricks and new features like Night Mode.

iPhone 11 would run on Apple’s latest iOS 13 out of the box. It continues to have Face ID as a biometric option to quickly unlock the device. The TrueDepth front camera is also upgraded from 7MP to 12MP with features like ‘Slofies’, which is Apple’s moniker for slow-motion selfies.

iPhone 11 comes in six new colours, namely White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:42 am

tags #Apple #smartphones

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

