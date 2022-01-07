MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple announces price cuts for iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12; check details

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 now starts at Rs 53,999 and the iPhone 12 mini now costs Rs 40,999

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
The new prices are dependent on variant and color

The new prices are dependent on variant and color

Apple has announced massive price cuts on its older iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 11. A base 64GB iPhone 11 now costs Rs 49,900 on Flipkart. This applies to every color variant of the phone, though that may not always be the case.

The prices will also vary depending on availability of the phones. Here is a quick rundown of prices from Flipkart and Amazon.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro camera could feature periscope setup

iPhone 12

The base 64GB model of Apple's iPhone 12 is now listed for Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. The purple color variant of the phone can be found slightly cheaper at Rs 53,900 on Amazon.

Close

The 128GB variant of the phone is listed for Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, and Rs 70,900 on Amazon.

iPhone 12 mini

The base 64GB model of the iPhone 12 mini is selling for Rs 40,999 on Flipkart, and Rs 53,900 on Amazon.

The 128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 54,999 on Flipkart, and Rs 64,900 on Amazon. The 256GB variant of the phone costs Rs 64,999 on Flipkart.

Also Read: Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3 Trillion Market Value

iPhone 11

The base 64GB variant of the phone costs Rs 49,900 on Flipkart, while the 128GB variant is available for Rs 54,900. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 64,900 on Flipkart, and Rs 62,900 on Amazon.

The prices seem to vary between color options too, so you may want to check and see, if there are other color options for your prefered variant, that may cost slightly less.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Apple #Flipkart #iPhone 11 #iPhone 12 #iPhone 12 mini
first published: Jan 7, 2022 11:54 am

